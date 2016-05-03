Why Kanye Says No One Can Disrespect Kim

Kanye West, like any loving spouse, won't tolerate people disrespecting his wife. But he was very clear in an interview he gave on Steve Harvey's radio show on May 3 that this mandate doesn't just come from a loving husband. West wants people to give Kim Kardashian the respect she's earned.
He laid out all her accomplishments in the fashion world, saying, "She broke boundaries with fashion, where designers weren't trying to make clothes with women with shape, and now they're all about embracing and empowering women. [She's] empowering women in a matriarchal society where women can make money. Like when she said, 'Okay, my husband might have invested everything he had into fashion, everything he had into creativity for breaking boundaries, but I put the money in the account.' All of those statements, means that can't nobody ever disrespect my wife, period."
In other important Kanye news, it looks like he might be going on tour in September. And if you need an extra reason to be excited by that prospect, remember what Kanye pointed out on the show: "You know my tour game is strong."
Advertisement