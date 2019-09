Tamagotchi Made A Crazy Comeback At The Met Gala (Yes, Really)

Every theme party has that couple that comes in wearing whatever they want claiming it’s part of the theme. The pop cultural example of this is, “ I’m a mouse, duh .” But there are examples everywhere. The guy who just wears a blazer to a Mad Men party. The girl who wears black to a highlighter party. The idiot wearing a pallium to a toga party.This year at the Met Gala, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were that couple. Or, they were both wearing the same accessory, though they didn’t come as a couple. In honour of the Manus x Machina theme, meant to combine technology and fashion, they pretty much dressed fancy and put on a Tamagotchi. Is that, like, a thing? It totally should be.What it definitely is is a historically weak nod at a theme party. Forget a knife to a gunfight, this is butter to a hot knife fight. But it’s also cheeky and totally retro. You know what? Screw it. This is good. We're pro-Tamagotchi.“It’s a Tamagotchi,” Orlando yells to the camera.We know Orlando. Can we play with your outfit? Don’t let it die.People should start carrying Tamagotchis to parties so if you need to leave a conversation, you can pull it out and say “Sorry, gotta feed this thing.” It’s not only more believable than a phone call, but it’s also more urgent and a more blatant means of communicating the fact that you will not be returning.