This Is The Age When Women Feel Their Sexiest

Good news for women in their 30s — and for those who are approaching their third decade, too. A new survey conducted by House of Fraser found that women reach peak confidence during their mid-30s, with 34 being the age at which they feel the sexiest.
According to the Daily Mail, the survey polled 2,000 British women about what makes them feel sexy. Of the women in their 30s, 64% said they feel sexier now because they've become "more confident with age," while 34% said they were in "better relationships" now, which made them feel sexier. Of 30-year-old respondents, 26% said they feel "more confident in the bedroom" at this age as well. One in 10 even said their sex drive has increased since entering their 30s. Overall, 52% of women of all ages reported feeling sexy some of the time.
In perhaps our favourite result from the survey, an overwhelming majority of women agreed on what "sexy" actually means: 75% said feeling sexy had more to do with how you feel about your life than your looks. Now that's a definition we can get behind.
