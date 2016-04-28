Dr. Luke Has Words About Kesha's New Song

Things finally seem to be looking up for Kesha, who's had a turbulent past few months dealing with her case against Sony music producer Dr. Luke. The singer performed "True Colors" with Zedd at the first weekend of Coachella, and her surprise appearance impressed fans, reminding everyone that she still has a future in the industry.
Following the performance, Kesha and Zedd announced they would be releasing their collaborative track. The song was originally released in 2015, but the two artists are remixing and re-releasing it as a new single.
But Dr. Luke is creeping back into the picture. Previously, the producer has tended to keep his Twitter posts as neutral and uncontroversial as possible. However, he made a pretty bold statement in a tweet posted in response to Zedd yesterday. Especially with the ellipsis, which reads as one big virtual eye-roll.
Zedd had earlier tweeted "music can be freedom," which could be interpreted to mean many things, but within the context of working with Kesha, whom many fans have compared to being caged, in chains, and even imprisoned, he seems to be referring the singer's freedom in making music again. Dr. Luke may have read that tweet and felt it was referring to him, sparking his sarcastic response.
