

Fans are freaking out at the thought of Kesha finally getting a chance to record new music despite her ongoing legal battle with producer Dr. Luke — who Kesha has accused of assaulting her sexually, verbally, and physically across a decade — and her record label, Sony.



A judge recently denied Kesha's request to be released from her Sony contract, which doesn't allow her to work with other producers. No word yet on how that will affect her recording session with Zedd.



While Kesha hashtagged her photo #truecolors, the Zedd song she cameoed on at Coachella, many are wondering if she's recording more than that one song. Especially, since the two have been in the studio for a couple of days now without most of us even realising it.



Earlier this week, Zedd actually shared a different photo of himself and the singer, taken from behind, that shows the back of their heads staring at a computer. Kesha's face is nearly undetectable under a large hat, but it's hard not to spot those rainbow tresses of hers.