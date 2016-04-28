Update: Kesha fans rejoice: The singer will be releasing new music, Dr. Luke-free, for the first time in years. “True Colors” is a collaboration between Kesha and EDM superproducer Zedd. Kesha and Zedd jointly announced the single’s Friday release date in a series of posts to both Twitter and Instagram.
ZEDD & KESHA - TRUE COLORS— Zedd (@Zedd) April 27, 2016
OFFICIALLY OUT: 4/29 pic.twitter.com/mYppzByuVB
Original story, follows:
Zedd and Kesha teamed up for Coachella earlier this month, but it seems the two artists may have another surprise up their sleeves for fans.
As Buzzfeed reports, you may have seen a photo Zedd tweeted of himself in the studio working on new music. His face is the main focus, but if you look really close, you'll notice there's someone in the booth singing.
That someone just so happens to be Kesha.
Kesha would later confirm that she's recording with Zedd, even posting her own photo from the studio with a sweet message.
"It's a miracle when someone gives you a chance at finding your voice again with no reason other than that he is a fucking beautiful person with a heart of gold," she wrote about Zedd, who previously offered to produce a song for her back in February.
Fans are freaking out at the thought of Kesha finally getting a chance to record new music despite her ongoing legal battle with producer Dr. Luke — who Kesha has accused of assaulting her sexually, verbally, and physically across a decade — and her record label, Sony.
A judge recently denied Kesha's request to be released from her Sony contract, which doesn't allow her to work with other producers. No word yet on how that will affect her recording session with Zedd.
While Kesha hashtagged her photo #truecolors, the Zedd song she cameoed on at Coachella, many are wondering if she's recording more than that one song. Especially, since the two have been in the studio for a couple of days now without most of us even realising it.
Earlier this week, Zedd actually shared a different photo of himself and the singer, taken from behind, that shows the back of their heads staring at a computer. Kesha's face is nearly undetectable under a large hat, but it's hard not to spot those rainbow tresses of hers.
Is she recording a track for Zedd's next album? Even better, is Kesha finally able to record some of those songs she said she was writing last month?
That still remains a mystery. One, Zedd is clearly happy to keep, simply tweeting a crystal ball emoji to let us know all will be revealed in the future. Hopefully, the not so distant one.
