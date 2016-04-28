From the moment Jessa Johansson rolled into town in the back of a cab in the first episode of Girls, she’s been a joyous source of real talk (“You know what the weirdest part about having a job is? You have to be there every day, even on the days you don’t feel like it”) and withering put downs (“I don’t think you’re cool and I think your mother was poor.”)



But whether she’s getting arrested for peeing on a New York City sidewalk, or seducing a happily-settled ex-lover just for the sake of it, there’s always been one constant: her spectacular hair. Those bohemian, mermaid waves are what hair dreams are made of. Her tresses are so impressive, in fact, that the script writers constantly reference it in the dialogue ("Y'know, people hate me? I'm a hateable kind of person. I don't know why, I can't help it, maybe it's because I have a big ass and good hair.")



Pinned to the side, in a hipster top knot, messily plaited; Jessa nails each look. A sort of dirty blonde that hangs down to her waist, it never looks like she just stepped out of a salon. The colour is uneven, sometimes it doesn't look washed, and when she actually has a ‘do, it looks like she did it in under a minute on the subway, using the train window for a mirror. Not fair.



A little bit grungey, a little bit hippy, Jessa's locks suit the free spirit that she is. As Season 5 comes to a close, we look back at some of her finest follicle moments. Don’t mind us while we stock up on hair growth supplements and research transformative treatments.

