Prince Didn't Leave A Will

Prince’s sudden death shocked everyone worldwide. Despite his massive fortune — figured to be as much as $300 million (£205 million), with the possibility that his back catalog could sharply increase in value posthumously — the singer didn’t leave a will.
Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister, has taken legal steps to arrange for the appointment of special administrator in Carver County, Minn. in order to distribute the late singer’s assets, according to E! News. That administrator would be tasked with managing and supervising Prince’s considerable assets, a big task which includes identifying possible heirs, for either six months or longer should additional requests be filed.
This isn’t a power grab by an estranged sibling; Nelson tabbed Bremer Trust, National Association due to Prince’s longstanding relationship with the bank. Bremer trust "has knowledge of his personal financial and business financial affairs," according to Nelson’s legal filing.
The paperwork Nelson filed characterises Prince as “intestate,” a legal term meaning he left no will. The order also stipulates that Prince’s assets are in need of protection and that his heirs will need to be identified and have their addresses verified.
Courts have not yet moved to fulfil the order, and Prince’s death is still being investigated. Though an autopsy took place Friday, CNN reports that we won’t know the results for at least another four weeks. The results will probably not affect the order, but one gets the sense that Prince’s death is only the beginning of a long and contentious saga around his estate.
