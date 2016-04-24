In Lemonade, Beyoncé continues to celebrate the power and beauty of Black women. That same unapologetic Blackness from "Formation" re-emerges in Lemonade's stunning visuals and through the array of Black hair that appears throughout the piece.
We're treated to Afros, cornrows, twist-outs, pom-poms, freeform curls, and sleek buns. We see women with long waves and intricate braided updos — and many of the styles are worn by Beyoncé throughout the hour-long special.
From her throwback cornrows to the long, blown-out Beyoncé tresses that she tosses on stage, we rounded up just a few of the best, fiercest, most unapologetically beautiful hairstyles from Beyoncé's Lemonade. Click ahead and prepare to be slayed.
Editors' note: A former version of this article incorrectly stated that Beyonce wore box braids in the music video. We have corrected the mistake.
