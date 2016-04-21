Tonight, if you look up at the sky, you're going to see a once-yearly event: the Pink Moon. But despite its rosy name, tonight's moon is not a watered-down version of the fiery-red Blood Moon.
The Pink Moon would perhaps be more accurately be named the "Tiny Moon," as it's the smallest full moon of the year. Oh, and it's not pink. Rather, the Pink Moon's name is a signifier of spring: The nickname comes from a plant called moss pink or wild ground phlox — one of the first spring flowers, according to the Farmer's Almanac.
In actuality, almost every full moon has its own special name: In May, we've got the Flower Moon; in June, we can look forward to the Strawberry Moon; the Hunter's Moon rises in October; and in November, it's the Beaver Moon. The April moon goes by other monikers in different cultures, including the Egg Moon, the Fish Moon, and the Sprouting-Grass Moon. (Given the moon's spring timing and small size, the egg seems like the most accurate descriptor, in our opinion.)
This year, the Pink Moon/Egg Moon will reach its fullest point around 1:25 a.m. Friday night, but it will also look full tonight. So pour yourself a refreshing glass of rosé, grab a chair, and enjoy a moonlit evening. But the only pink you'll be seeing is through your glass.
The Pink Moon would perhaps be more accurately be named the "Tiny Moon," as it's the smallest full moon of the year. Oh, and it's not pink. Rather, the Pink Moon's name is a signifier of spring: The nickname comes from a plant called moss pink or wild ground phlox — one of the first spring flowers, according to the Farmer's Almanac.
In actuality, almost every full moon has its own special name: In May, we've got the Flower Moon; in June, we can look forward to the Strawberry Moon; the Hunter's Moon rises in October; and in November, it's the Beaver Moon. The April moon goes by other monikers in different cultures, including the Egg Moon, the Fish Moon, and the Sprouting-Grass Moon. (Given the moon's spring timing and small size, the egg seems like the most accurate descriptor, in our opinion.)
This year, the Pink Moon/Egg Moon will reach its fullest point around 1:25 a.m. Friday night, but it will also look full tonight. So pour yourself a refreshing glass of rosé, grab a chair, and enjoy a moonlit evening. But the only pink you'll be seeing is through your glass.
Advertisement