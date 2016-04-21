Justin Timberlake has slick moves and an even smoother voice, but Justin Bieber gave the "SexyBack" singer a serious fun for his money during a recent performance. The "Sorry" artist serenaded the audience with a special cover of "Cry Me a River."
That falsetto. The acoustic guitar. Wait — are those actual tears?
I'm not crying.
You're crying.
But that's not all.
Bieber has a long-running relationship with this particular Timberlake song.
First off, this is far from his first time covering Timberlake. Here he is singing the same song when he was just a tyke.
And here he is covering it internationally on a German television show at age 15.
Secondly, as all the Selentaor stans know (that would be Selena Gomez superfans), Gomez herself also loves covering this song.
And, on top of that, one time Bieber appeared onstage during a Selena Gomez concert and performed "Cry Me a River" (!)
Basically this song is the soundtrack to Jelena. Yet here he is playing it again in 2016. What does it mean?! Probably nothing, but maybe something.
To neatly wrap up this Bieber conspiracy theory, here is a video of Bieber first meeting Timberlake at the beginning of his career.
The only thing that could top this would be if Timberlake himself joined Bieber on stage for a duet.
Or, wait — better yet, what if he gave Gomez a call? She already knows all the words.
