Prince George Is Stamp-Official (& Totally Adorable)

It may be the Queen's birthday, but that doesn't mean Prince George can't steal the show.
The royal heir has posed for a special set of stamps, which commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday this week. Prince Charles and William, who protectively holds his son's hand, also appear.
.@RoyalMail celebrates #Queenat90 with a specially commissioned Stamp Sheet of 4 generations of the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/ypzbjdB6T1— BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) 20 April 2016
The Queen looks elegant and regal, per usual. Her great-grandson, meanwhile, is adorable, rocking knee socks and standing atop a stack of foam blocks. And don't you just love that his teal shorts match dad's tie?
As Kensington Palace notes, it's George's first time to appear on a Royal Mail stamp. Clearly, he's a natural.
Anyone else plotting a trip overseas for a quick post office run?
