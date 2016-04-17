Kylie Jenner's Beauty Brand Takes Action After Makeup Artist Slams Her Lip Kits

Just because Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits are flying off the shelves doesn’t mean that everyone is happy with them.
Makeup artist Jeffree Star received some of the popular glosses, but was less than impressed. According to the beauty guru’s review, the brushes on the products were “unacceptable.” The photo below shows what Star is talking about.
Makeup artist Jeffree Star received some of the popular glosses, but was less than impressed. According to the beauty guru’s review, the brushes on the products were “unacceptable.” The photo below shows what Star is talking about.
So I got the new @kyliecosmetics lip glosses.... SO disappointed in this product. That wand is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/NCkkUer2aV— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 15, 2016
Star went on to call out Jenner for sending out Lip Kits in that condition.
No shade but... How the fuck can a multimillion dollar celebrity, think this is acceptable?? Was there no quality control?— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 15, 2016
Those were brand-new straight out of the box, and I pulled them out for the first time and saw that… umm...— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 15, 2016
So there's my thoughts.. Take it how you want. I just hope she works harder on quality control and spends more time on future products.— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 15, 2016
Many praised Star for being honest and shared photos of their own clumpy brushes. Some Jenner fans, however, called the makeup pro "disrespectful" for bashing the reality star.
The drama did prompt Jenner's beauty brand to take action. In a series of tweets, Jenner posted that the brushes have been altered to be "more comfortable." Kylie Cosmetics will be sending the new brushes to customers in order to make things right.
"Life is a learning experience, and we learn from our mistakes," she added.
Advertisement