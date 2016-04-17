Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Reveal Newborn Daughter's Name



John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their daughter to the world on Thursday. Teigen revealed the baby's name and birth details in an Instagram posted on Sunday morning.



The duo have named their firstborn Luna Simone Stephens. She weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces. "She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy," Teigen wrote in the caption.



Neither parent has posted the first image of their little Luna just yet.



Legend also shared the news in a tweet.

