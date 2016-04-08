More Peas, Please — The Black Eyed Peas Will Reunite

The Black Eyed Peas was one of those bands that just always looked like they were having the best time together on stage. Whether they were singing lyrics that touched on weighty social issues, like "Where Is The Love," or an evening of debauchery with "I Gotta Feeling," the band's members, Will.i.am, Fergie, apl.de.ap, and Taboo brought a ton of energy to each track.
Sadly, after 2011, the band stopped performing together as the members went their separate ways. However, that will soon change. Will.i.am confirmed that the group will soon be back together for a reunion.
He told CapitalFM that yes there would definitely be a reunion. He also said he thought the group should have never broken up. “It breaks my heart that I even have to say that because really we should have always just have been doing Black Eyed Peas, actually,” he told the radio station.
No details yet on when or where the reunion will take place.
