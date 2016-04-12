Is Your Dry Shampoo Making You Go Bald?

Though Baxter didn't call out a specific dry shampoo by name, she did include a picture of Batiste's version, which led many to assume it was the source of her issue. Here's what the brand had to say about the incident: "Batiste Dry Shampoo is committed to producing quality products, which are used every day by millions of loyal customers globally. We would like to assure our customers that all Batiste Dry Shampoo products comply with all government regulations. As with any beauty product, use only as directed and discontinue use if any sensitivity occurs."



So, we're not saying you should swear off dry shampoo forever — but it is important to make sure your scalp gets the love it needs in the form of regular cleansing and some good ol' exfoliation. "Dry shampoo certainly has its advantages and can be used intermittently for people with very oily hair," Dr. Yates says. "However, it should not be relied upon as the sole method of cleansing."

