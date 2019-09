Is Your Dry Shampoo Making You Go Bald?

Another day, another controversial beauty horror story . This time, it involves two things very close to many women's hearts: hair and dry shampoo.A woman in the U.K. by the name of Nicole Baxter is making headlines after she claimed she developed a bald spot from using dry shampoo. She posted a lengthy status update about the incident on Facebook , which quickly went viral. "Anyone who uses dry shampoo, please continue to read..." she starts out. And, seeing as the post has upward of 30K shares now, a lot of people tuned in. Baxter goes on to explain that she went to her doctor at the end of last year after noticing significant hair loss. "I had wee red sores and blisters all over my scalp and a terrible burning sensation all over my head — to the point where I would wake up several times a night due to the discomfort/pain," she writes.Upon visiting a dermatologist, she was diagnosed with triangular alopecia. Her doctor informed her that she would have to get a scalp biopsy and forgo using any hair products — which included her dear dry shampoo. Fast-forward a couple months after the initial diagnosis, and her scalp improved significantly. "[The doctor] compared my scalp today to the pictures that were in my file from February, and asked what had I done differently in the last six to seven weeks that may have helped it," she explains. "I told her I'd stopped using dry shampoo and that was it, nothing else different. You [have] thought a lightbulb went off in the woman's head. She said it's the best thing I could have done for myself."She ends the message with this statement: "Moral of the story: Dry shampoo caused me to now have this bald patch on my head (which I still have and it may or may not grow back, but nothing can be done) and a terrible scalp for ages," she writes. "Just wash your hair, people! It is not worth having this awful patch that I might be stuck with on the side of my head, all because I can't be arsed to dry my hair."