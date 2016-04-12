Ciara Refuses To Say Ex Future's Name On Live TV

Clearly, there's no love lost between Ciara and former fiancé Future. The musicians, who are parents to 22-month-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, ended their engagement in 2014, and have had a contentious relationship ever since.



It's no surprise then that Ciara, who is now engaged to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, didn't feel like acknowledging the success of the man who has berated her on Twitter. It's just a little awkward that it all went down on live TV.



The singer joined Ludacris to announce the names of the nominees for the Billboard Music Awards on Good Morning America yesterday morning. All was going well until she came to the Top Rap Artist category, which, uh-oh, included Future. Though she called out the names of nominees like Fetty Wap, Silento, Wiz Khalifa, and Drake, Ciara was not about to utter her ex's name. Ludacris stepped in and announced Future's nomination.



You've got to wonder, though. What does she call her son?



