The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are wrapping up the first day of their visit to India and it already looks like they've done a little bit of everything in Mumbai. Ever the good sport, Kate Middleton managed to be both fashion icon and cricketer at the same time.
After arriving in the country, William and Kate visited the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and laid a wreath in remembrance of the victims of the 2008 terrorist attacks there. They took a tour of the city in an open bus and arrived at a cricket field as the Kensington Royal Twitter account documented their every move.
There, in a dress by Indian designer Anita Dongre and in a pair of nude wedges, the duchess joined a cricket match with her husband and children from three NGOs, according to People. She doesn't appear to have twisted an ankle or gotten the least bit dirty or sweaty in the whole endeavor, despite the fact that temperatures were in the mid-90s during the day.
After the match, the royals visited the manmade Banganga water tank. That evening, the pair attended a Bollywood charity gala with some of the country's biggest movie stars. Kate wore a blue Jenny Packham gown to the event. Below is a glimpse of the dance performance they saw there.
TRH were treated to an amazing Bollywood dance performance at the Gala #RoyalVisitIndia pic.twitter.com/1VX1LMCZyV— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2016
