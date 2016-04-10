Stop being so cynical about love! This Tuesday, celestial sweethearts Mars and Venus sweep into an auspicious 120-degree angle, also known as a trine. This spicy alignment — which is basically like Valentine's Day on steroids — hasn't happened since July 2014. This time around, both planets are in bold and creative fire signs: Venus is touring Aries while Mars is blazing a trail through Sagittarius. If we're feeling the love, this planetary pair pours us a cup of courage. Express those emotions — boldly and fearlessly. Hey, if Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna can make it work, why not us...right?



Make sure to get it all out on the table before Sunday, though. That day, passionate Mars slips into retrograde mode until June 29, backtracking first through Sagittarius then plunging down into Scorpio's mysterious waters on May 27. With the aggressive red planet in reverse, we could come on a little too strong and even wind up pressuring people inadvertently. And while Mars is backing through candid Sagittarius for the next six weeks, our truth bombs could do major destruction. When it comes to addressing touchy subjects, timing is everything and tact is an absolute must.



