There's sad news in Shondaland.
How to Away with Murder star Liza Weil has filed for divorce from Scandal actor Paul Adelstein. They have been married for nine years, E! News reports.
The two actors are firm favourites of Shonda Rhimes. Weil appeared on Scandal's first season, while Adelstein had roles on both Private Practice and Grey's Anatomy.
Weil cited irreconcilable differences in court documents filed in March. She listed the date of separation as January 15, 2016. The couple share a 5-year-old daughter.
Weil is set to reprise her most famous role, that of Rory Gilmore's best friend Paris, in Netflix's upcoming Gilmore Girls reboot.
