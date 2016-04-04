Adele's Voice Is So Powerful It Broke A Concert

If you had to pick a singer most likely to literally break a concert PA system with her powerful voice, then continue the damn concert anyways, the list begins and ends with Adele.



The singer suffered from a second failure of her sound system during “All I Ask” — the first was at the Grammy Awards — but powered through with a little help from her friends. You’ll see the audio cut out in the video at around 2:39 below, but the audience picks up her slack.



Adele starts lip syncing and the audience, almost as though the moment was planned, sings along. This is a pretty magical moment. She’s basically doing reverse karaoke, playing the entire crowd like an instrument. And, since her gown looks like it’s made of real fairy dust, the audio comes back just in time for the key change. EDM gets a lot of credit for bass drops, but that’s just because people haven’t considered the power of single female vocalist sound drops.



We also have to give credit to the audience, for nearly adding up to a single Adele. You gave it your best shot, brava.



