Taylor Swift & Justin Timberlake Are Having A Mutual Love-Fest

Calvin Harris isn't the only guy Taylor Swift can't help but gush over. The pop star took to Instagram to share some major love for pal Justin Timberlake, with whom she reunited at last night's iHeart Music Radio Awards. Timberlake presented Swift with the award for Best Tour at the ceremony, and she couldn't help but get emotional.
Swift shared this backstage snap on Instagram, calling the former boy-bander a "hero" and a "friend."
Timberlake was also feeling the love. He posted a photo of Swift accepting her award last night and congratulated her on her win. Now that's what we call #squadgoals.
Timberlake had an extra reason to toast Swift's win for Best Tour; he happened to appear on it. The Nashville-born crooner sang a duet to "Mirrors" with Swift during the 1989's stop in Los Angeles.
