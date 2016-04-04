Taylor Swift took home the award for Best Tour at Sunday night's iHeartRadio Music Awards. And Justin Timberlake — who nabbed the Innovator Award at last year's ceremony — was just the man to introduce her.



His speech was pretty award-worthy, though. Timberlake walked a fine line between sardonic and sassy in his comments, calling out the audience for being so young, complimenting Swift's accomplishments, and also managing to sneak in a politically charged slam.



The singer praised Swift for being an artist who worked to break down barriers. "Some people are trying to build walls," he said. "Taylor Swift is tearing them down."



In case there was any confusion, Timberlake clarified that he was indeed making a Donald Trump joke. But when the audience began to guffaw, he quickly cut them off — telling the crowd to "shut up," since they're too young to vote, anyway.



Not that Timberlake has anything against youths — he's got one of his own these days. Last year, when the singer took home his Best Tour award, the "Suit & Tie" singer mentioned that he was still suffering from a major case of the new-dad jitters. But tonight, it seems like he was feeling loose and confident enough to have a little fun — while still making a very good point.