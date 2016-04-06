Did you hang out at his apartment? I heard he has platters of Ferrero Rocher laid out for guests...

Yeah, he's got good chocolate... sorry, that sounds dirty! But seriously, he has lots of Ferrero Rocher and he even has his own branded M&M's which say TS5 [Craig's club night] on them. That's pretty cool, isn't it?



The title track, "Honey", is probably the sexiest song you've ever recorded. Where did the idea come from?

I grew up listening to people like Beyoncé and Jill Scott who talk about sex in their music a lot, but in a very loving way and a very celebratory way. They're amazing women, people who inspire me a lot, so that made me want to do a sexy song of my own. I wanted to show people that side of myself.



There's another great track on the album called "Calm Down", which isn't about calming down at all.

It's about not calming down! It's about when you're out with your friends and you know you need to go home early, so you can go to IKEA the next day to buy a sofa with your boyfriend. But you don't end up going home... and then the next day your bad hangover gets in the way.



How well do you function after a heavy night out?

Oh, I'm a girl who needs her sleep. Otherwise there's no trip to IKEA, do you know what I mean? It's just me in bed with a fry-up. A fry-up and a can of coke is my hangover cure. Or sometimes a Lilt, if I'm feeling old-school.



The big hit from your last album, "Crying for No Reason", touched a lot of people. Was that rewarding for you as a songwriter?

Definitely. I even had mental health charities getting in touch with me about the song. You know, I got the inspiration for that song from a friend who was really down. She rang me up and said, "I just started crying and I actually don't understand why." I definitely knew how she felt: We all have times in our lives when you're trying your best just to get through the day, but you've got your troubles and it's getting to that point where you can't sweep things under the carpet anymore. You just need to have a cry and talk about it.

