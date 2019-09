Pantene products have recently (literally) come under fire, for ostensibly causing hazardous side effects during routine dye jobs.Patrik Alan Simpson of Mixed Elements salon in Maryland took to Facebook last week with a public service announcement for anyone willing to listen (uh, read). "For the love of anything holy...PLEASE stop using this crap in your hair!" he wrote."This crap" unceremoniously refers to Pantene's Moisture Renewal shampoo and conditioner, which he included a picture of in the post. He went on to recount a situation in which a client's hair started to burn — with smoke "billowing out" of the aluminium foil — after he applied a light-blond, ombré colour to her hair. He stressed that he's been doing this process for years without incident."I asked the usual questions i.e. Well water, medication etc. the only thing that was there, she used Pantene shampoo and conditioner for over a year," he explains on Facebook. "With the build up of parabens and plastic and silicones when it comes in-contact with a bleach or hi-lift colour it reacts and the bleach will melt off the build up and becomes a very hot liquid and if it come in contact with skin it will cause a burn. [sic]"This seems to be a hot-button issue. Many Pantene users claim to have experienced similar issues — some of them flocking to Simpson's post (which has 56,000+ shares and counting) with their own stories. "This happened to me yeeeears ago! My scalp bubbled from the burns. It was awful. Now, I only use Organix or Renpure," one Facebook user wrote. "I used to use this when my mum dyed my hair back blonde. Same thing happened to me, very scary," another recalled. There are even several discussion threads — from 2013 2010, and 2006 — where people complain about the negative effects they attribute to the brand's products, which range from burning incidents to hair loss.Despite the number of complaints, we couldn't uncover any scientific evidence that proves Pantene is at fault in any of these incidents. And the experts we spoke with didn't seem to be convinced of the claims.