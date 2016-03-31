Despite Kanye West's strong statements that The Life Of Pablo would be a Tidal exclusive, it appears that his album will be coming to all other streaming services, according to a Mashable report.
Taylor Swift dis track “Famous” and Kanye self-love anthem “I Love Kanye” have been made available on Spotify, Apple Music, and the recently launched Soundcloud Go. But Kanye doesn't plan to stop there; Mashable says the whole album will come to all relevant streaming services this Friday.
It's notable that Friday also is April Fools' Day, which would make this news especially cruel, even for Kanye. However, it's more than a little awkward considering his previous statements on the matter.
My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale... You can only get it on Tidal.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
The report comes as a huge blow to Tidal, which had seen its subscriptions reportedly double after the West exclusive.
But don't go cancelling your subscription just yet. Beyoncé's album is rumored to be arriving on Friday or April 8 at the latest. Also, you wouldn't want to hurt Jay Z’s feelings. He's given you so many nice things and all he asks is £19.99 a month to stream songs in high definition.
That said, we wonder what Jay Z thinks about his protege reneging on a forever promise to his streaming service. We guess having millions of dollars and being married to Beyoncé probably helps, though.
