Unless you’ve been calling the underside of a mossy rock ‘home’ you’ll have heard about Beyoncé's activewear line that's been not-so-secretly simmering for quite some time. When we say ‘line’ what we really mean is the Queen of Pop has launched her own sporty brand that's a 50/50 partnership with Sir Philip Green - called Ivy Park, that's just been unveiled via Beyoncé's Instagram. The first picture, of Beyoncé in a black leotard suspended horizontally in acrobat rings, sends us through to the Ivy Park Instagram account (which racked up 12k followers in 20 minutes FYI) where another monochrome image of the star smouldering in a 90's style logo leotard appears.
This is not your typical collaboration. Originally slated for 2015, the long-awaited brand has been tweaked and perfected in for many months but will function as a separate business to Topshop with separate offices. All good so far?
The collection which is made up of a whopping 200 pieces consists of blue logo-heavy sports bras, mesh-trim bodysuits, metallic print jackets and over-the-thigh hockey socks. Ivy Park will be stocked globally in 50 countries with online and IRL stockists including Topshop, Net-a-Porter, Selfridges and JD Sports.
Beyonce explained why she was so keen to create Ivy Park: "When I'm working and rehearsing I live in my workout clothes but I didn't feel like there was an athletic brand that spoke to me. My goal with Ivy Park is to push the boundaries of athletic wear and to support and inspire a women who understand that beauty is more than your physical appearance." She went on to explain; "True beauty is in the health of our minds, hearts and bodies. I know that when I feel physically strong, I am mentally strong and I wanted to create a brand that made other women feel the same way."
Quite frankly we’d happily skip from yoga to dinner in her leotard (maybe under some jeans?) that has more than a hint of DKNY's original 90s streetwear jersey pieces.
Available to buy from April 14th.
www.ivypark.com
