In fact, the line above about "if you don't actively 'turn on notifications,' you probably won't see my photos at all" is a flat-out lie.



Turning on Post Notifications gives you an alert every time that person posts something to Instagram. Chances are, someone posting something like this makes money off of your likes (or wants to). In their own self-interest, they want you to see all of their posts. It's kind of a desperate, needy ask — and unnecessary.



Their posts aren't just going to instantly disappear from your feed, whether you turn on Post Notifications or not. If you want to be notified every time they post an image, that's great, but you shouldn't turn on Post Notifications thinking that's the only way you're going to see that person's posts.



What Can I Do? For now, nothing. If you have your normal, chronological Instagram timeline, continue 'gramming as usual. If your account is part of the beta test, the only thing you can do is use the app, and perhaps provide Instagram with feedback about the experience if prompted.



When the new timeline does roll out widely, it would be highly unlikely that Instagram would push it out without an option to switch the change off or on in the app's settings. That would be social suicide, if there ever were such a thing.