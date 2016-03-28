If you're freaking out about the proposed changes to Instagram's timeline, we have some good news for you. The photo sharing app is testing out another new feature that you may love.
Instagram is testing out new search bars within its app, Mashable reported Monday. With the tool, located in the Following and Followers sections of the app, you'll be able to search through a user's followers and the people they're following, without having to scroll through a list of hundreds of usernames. (So if you want to see if your friends are following someone you've had a falling out with, for example, it just got a lot easier.)
Right now, the feature is only being tested among a small subset of users. (I tried to use the search bars on the Instagram app on my iPhone, but it looks like I'm not one of the test users for the tool.) It's unclear at this point whether this will eventually roll out to all Instagram users or not.
Well, we know one thing for sure: If this feature does roll out to everyone, for better or worse, Insta-stalking will become much easier.
Instagram is testing out new search bars within its app, Mashable reported Monday. With the tool, located in the Following and Followers sections of the app, you'll be able to search through a user's followers and the people they're following, without having to scroll through a list of hundreds of usernames. (So if you want to see if your friends are following someone you've had a falling out with, for example, it just got a lot easier.)
Right now, the feature is only being tested among a small subset of users. (I tried to use the search bars on the Instagram app on my iPhone, but it looks like I'm not one of the test users for the tool.) It's unclear at this point whether this will eventually roll out to all Instagram users or not.
Well, we know one thing for sure: If this feature does roll out to everyone, for better or worse, Insta-stalking will become much easier.
Advertisement