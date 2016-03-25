Just when you thought you'd reached peak happiness at the prospect of having the next few days off work, Zayn Malik went and surprise-released his album at midnight last night.
Fans will be pleased to hear that the album, Mind Of Mine (who else's?) is a whopping 18 tracks long and available to listen to now on Spotify (embed below).
Zayn announced the news on Twitter at 3:40 am with the hashtag #mindofmine and a photo of the album cover, which pictures him looking nothing short of adorable as a child. The Tweet got a cool 65,000 RTs and counting.
Fans will be pleased to hear that the album, Mind Of Mine (who else's?) is a whopping 18 tracks long and available to listen to now on Spotify (embed below).
Zayn announced the news on Twitter at 3:40 am with the hashtag #mindofmine and a photo of the album cover, which pictures him looking nothing short of adorable as a child. The Tweet got a cool 65,000 RTs and counting.
Advertisement
#MindOfMine .. yours now !!!!— zayn (@zaynmalik) March 25, 2016
📀 🎵🎶🎶 https://t.co/aKiFddVIXz pic.twitter.com/1mggMgBHcm
The release comes one year to the day that Zayn left former band One Direction. Coincidence? Probably not. It also comes along with a music video, for the fourth album track, "BeFoUr"– which suspiciously alludes to the fact that, after he left 1D, they sort of just had to "be four".
The video is nothing like his last, for "Pillow Talk", which was basically just a pastiche of all pop music videos ever, + Gigi Hadid.
This one pictures Zayn hanging out with buddies (real or fake TBC) at the boxing gym, in the car and playing pool. It's a breath of relatable fresh air just one day after Justin Bieber announced that he wont be doing meet and greets with his fans anymore because he finds it too "draining".
So, how will the album do? Probably exceptionally well. The single for "Pillow Talk" hit UK charts at number one, and topped the US Billboard 100. We can only assume the album will meet the same success, especially since fans are already Tweeting their appreciation.
Top tip: Soundtrack your bank holiday weekend with the aptly-titled track "dRuNk", below.
Top tip: Soundtrack your bank holiday weekend with the aptly-titled track "dRuNk", below.
Advertisement