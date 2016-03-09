These Women Are Proof That Colourful Hair Has No Age Limit

As 87-year-old Helen Van Winkle (also known as Baddie Winkle) proves on the regular, life doesn't stop being fun once you reach a certain age — including when it comes to experimenting with fashion and beauty. Van Winkle dresses in the clothes you may have worn walking through your high school hallways. In equally unapologetic style, lately we've been seeing a slew of older women on social media dyeing their hair all the colours of the rainbow.
Back in 2013, actress Helen Mirren coloured her hair pink after watching an episode of America's Next Top Model. Just last week, 86-year-old Helen Magcalas (see below) decided to follow in her granddaughter's footsteps and dye her white hair a few vibrant shades of purple — and, as Revelist points out, there are plenty of other ladies in this age group doing the same.
Ahead, we bring to you our favourite My Little Pony moments from the senior set. Each and every one of them is proof that cool hair colour, and beauty experimentation in any form, knows no bounds — nor age limits.
This was the first time Magcalas had dyed her hair, ever.
This look deserves all the flame emojis.
Talk about #hairgoals.
Screw wanting to be like these ladies when we grow up; we want to be like them now.
Friends who go pastel together, well...you know the rest.
93 years young, indeed.
A standout look at any age.
We always get behind a monochromatic hair-and-makeup moment.
Mic. Drop.
