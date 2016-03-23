17 Steamy Stories From People Who Dared To Have Sex In Public

Sara Coughlin
Maybe it's the change of scenery, maybe it's the thrill of being seen, but there's something endlessly intriguing about having sex in public. Pop culture's depictions of public hookups vary wildly, from Atonement's notorious library scene to Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon's memorable roller coaster ride in Fear. But is it great or just awkward?

Just about everything about sex comes down to a matter of preference, and public sex is no exception. Some love it; some refuse to consider it; and then there are those who try it and, sadly, regret it afterward. Whatever group you fall into, there's a totally risk-free alternative to public sex: reading about what happened to other people who've tried it. Those who abstain from the practice can enjoy vicarious thrills, and the exhibitionists among us might come away with a few new ideas.

Read on for 17 tales of sneaky, very public sex from secret sharing app Whisper. Your inner voyeur will thank you.
I had sex in a cemetery. I know that sounds screwed up, but it was really peaceful and it was awesome.
Today I had sex with my ex in the public library. It turned me on more of the thought that we could get caught. I
I once got caught by mall security, while I was having sex in a car, in the parking lot. Whoops
I had sex in an elevator once... The door must have opened 3 times
One time I was having sex in a laundry mat when a lady walked in, she saw us and walked right back out.
I had sex on one of the big conference tables in my college library and the guy put the used condom in a random book
I was having sex in a meadow when a group of kindergarteners came up holding hands and staring at us while on a field trip
Sex on the beach was awful Sand got Everywhere We got caught Not romantic at all
I had sex in a park today.. a couple guys passed by and cheered us on.. talk about awkward.
Had sex on a golf course at midnight. Got eaten by mosquitoes!
I had sex on a Ferris wheel volunteering at a local middle school
I had sex in public late one night. On a playground slide. Doggy style. That
I had sex in a church bathroom today. I don
I had sex in a movie theatre while watching a movie. We were the only ones in there.
I once had sex in a public shower at a campground. I wasn
My boyfriend and I had sex in a hot tub next to a public pool full of swimming kids. And I don
My husband and I had sex in our neighbors
