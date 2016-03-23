Justin Bieber Is Cancelling Meet & Greets For This Reason

If you bought a meet and greet with Justin Bieber on his current tour, you may be out of luck. The Canadian pop icon announced that he’s cancelling his pre-show fan meetings, citing exhaustion in a lengthy Facebook post today.



“I enjoy meeting such incredible people but I end up feeling so drained and filled with so much of other people's spiritual energy that I end up so drained and unhappy.. Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression,” Bieber wrote. “Never want to disappoint but I feel I would rather give you guys the show and my albums as promised.”



His fans seemed fine with his decision overall.



“No matter the decision you make justin we will always love & support you,” one fan wrote on Facebook.



On the one hand, this is disappointing to those who have spent a lot of money to meet their idol. Part of the job description of being a celeb is fan service. The fans make being a celeb possible and the celebs need to give back.



On the other hand, Bieber has a responsibility to all his fans. The albums and the shows are why people want to meet him in the first place. That, or they’re just super huge fans of Scooter Braun and want to bask in the light of his clients. But if Bieber finds that his meeting with fans (remember, people lose their voice from talking, not singing) is impacting his actual work, he’s justified in cancelling. After all, it’s his hand that does the shaking and his face that does the smiling.



Either way, as long as he makes another album as good as Purpose, he can do whatever he wants.



