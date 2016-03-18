This Mid-Concert Wardrobe Malfunction Is Pretty Epic

In today's #FreeTheNipple news, we have an unexpected wardrobe malfunction that resulted in one girl experiencing the most memorable night of her life.
It all went down at a Madonna concert in Brisbane, Australia. During her current Rebel Heart tour, the singer has been featuring special guests, like Amy Schumer, as well as a handful of lucky fans on stage. At the Brisbane show, one of those lucky few was a 17-year-old named Josephine Georgiou. As Us Weekly reports, Georgiou spoke to a local newspaper, The Courier Mail, about the incident.
According to Georgiou, during "Bitch, I'm Madonna," the singer pulled the girl on stage and then gave her corset top a tug. Why? Because she's Madonna.
"It was the best night," Georgiou said. "She was calling me a Victoria’s Secret model the whole time I was on stage, which was so flattering."
Right after Madonna pulled her top down, the singer joked: "Oh shit, sorry, sexual harassment. You can do the same to me if you like."
Some are claiming that the experience must have been humiliating for her, suggesting that the girl sue. Fortunately for Madonna, Georgiou doesn't feel that way in the slightest. “Only I get to decide if I’m humiliated or not — why would people assume I am humiliated by my own breast, nipple, or body?” she said. “I didn’t realise my boob was such a big deal — it was nothing to me.”
Her mother, Toni Georgiou, also took to social media to explain that her daughter didn't feel exposed or taken advantage of by the incident.
Just so everyone knows, Josephine wasn't at all "humiliated" like the media are reporting. She was thrilled to bits and had the time of her life.#rebelheart #bitchimmadonnaPosted by Toni Thewun Andonly on Thursday, March 17, 2016
Similar to Janet Jackson's outfit during that infamous Super Bowl performance, the girl also appeared to be wearing a black leather corset top. Complete with a nipple ring and all.
Watch the nip slip below. And future Madonna concertgoers, you've been warned.
