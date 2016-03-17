The '90s stand as our favourite decade for pop videos not least because Britney was busy taking bunking off school to the next level, and J-Lo was managing to look cool body-popping in mirrored rooms, but also for the bout of music videos starring our favourite supermodels. We had Helena Christensen in white briefs on a beach in Chris Isaak's "Wicked Games" video, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista giving us some serious life in George Michael's video for "Freedom", and a mini-skirted bride, Stephanie Seymour (Axl Rose's then supermodel girlfriend), in the Guns'N'Roses video for "November Rain". What a time to be alive! And watching MTV!
This week we've seen Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss take back the music video mantel with some pretty excellent results. Naomi starred in the video for "Drone Bomb Me" by singer Anohni (from Anthony and The Johnsons), in a tearful and heartfelt performance. The video, shot by Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci, is about the child victims of drone-warfare in Afghanistan.
And then, this morning, our favourite '90s anthem-producers Massive Attack released the video for their new single "Ritual Spirit" [ft. Azekel], written and produced by Medium and Robert Del Naja (aka Massive Attack's 3D). In an otherwise pitch-dark location, Mossy, dressed in a nude body suit, swings a naked bulb on a string of wire that fleetingly catches that famous bone structure. And it's not the first time Mossy has got down for a music video; her pole dance for The White Stripes' "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself", directed by Sofia Coppola, will go down in history as one of the hottest, most iconic moving image portraits of all time.
However, this particular collaboration should come as no surprise. Mossy is BFFs with the boys. "3D has been my friend for many years. When he asked me to collaborate with him I didn't have to think twice. I always thought their visuals were amazing and I was proud to be in this video," says Moss in a statement.
Mossy, forever and ever, amen.
