There's A New Queen Of Instagram (Sorry, Tay)

No one could have seen this coming. Taylor Swift might have won Album of the Year at this year's Grammy's, but she suffered a major loss this past weekend. Despite copious numbers of squad photos and cat videos, the singer is no longer winning on Instagram.
That's right: Swift is no longer the most followed person on Instagram. Taking first place with 69.5 million followers is, drumroll please, Selena Gomez. For those keeping tabs, Swift has 69.3 million followers, so she's still within reach of earning her title back.
Where did Swift take a wrong turn? A brief analysis of the situation reveals that frequency of posts may be to blame. While Gomez has made sure to post every single day, Swift has been less filter happy, posting more sporadically (how dare she forget to post regularly!). Subject matter-wise, the friends' accounts don't differ much — each posts throwbacks, selfies, and photos with famous friends, although Swift does have a noticeably greater cat presence.
Does this mean Swift is any less famous? No. Does it, truthfully, have any significance beyond the app? Not really. Does it mean a fierce Instagram rivalry is brewing that will lead to more sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes photos? Maybe. Is everyone secretly (or not-so-secretly) happy that Kanye West still doesn't rule on one social network? Definitely.
on another note... I was thinking about getting an Instagram but only on one condition......— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 14, 2016
no one can ask me or try to tell me what to Instagram... It's my art...— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 14, 2016
