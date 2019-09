A few hours ago, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to premiere the first image from the campaign and Puma followed suit with another. The advert is for the new Puma Fierce women’s trainer, which is set to drop at retailers around the world next month on 1st April. The new footwear collab is described as "a lightweight trainer with zero excuses" and though we have no idea what that means they do look pretty cool. Judging by the success of just about everything King Kylie does, from lip products to phone apps, we bet these trainers will sell out before you can say "calm down Kanye."