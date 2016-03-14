Puma are on fire when it comes to celebrity partnerships, joining forces with two of the biggest international stars, with millions upon millions of loyal fans following their every move. First it was Riri for Puma and then the German mega-brand confirmed last month that they had signed a deal with Kylie Jenner, despite Yeezy's Twitter rampage: "1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That's on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!" Awkward. There's also an upcoming campaign with Lucy Watson from Made In Chelsea but um, no comment.
A few hours ago, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to premiere the first image from the campaign and Puma followed suit with another. The advert is for the new Puma Fierce women’s trainer, which is set to drop at retailers around the world next month on 1st April. The new footwear collab is described as "a lightweight trainer with zero excuses" and though we have no idea what that means they do look pretty cool. Judging by the success of just about everything King Kylie does, from lip products to phone apps, we bet these trainers will sell out before you can say "calm down Kanye."
Advertisement