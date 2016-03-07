Adele gave two talented super-fans the night of their lives at her Dublin concert this weekend. The singer discovered a viral video of two Irish guys singing a gorgeous medley covering several of her hits, including "Someone Like You," "Turning Tables," and "Hello." Apparently, the performance by Ronan Scolard and Glenn Murphy touched Adele so deeply that it made her cry.
On Saturday, Adele decided to reward Scolard and Murphy with a beautiful gesture of her own. She called the duo up to the stage to recreate their medley right then and there. "For those who didn't [see the video], prepare to have your mind blown," she said. "I cried. I refuse to cry again tonight, not in front of all of you! But it's quite amazing — they do four of my songs in this medley in harmony…[it] blew my mind."
Adele had all their equipment set up and ready to go — but she wanted everyone to know that their performance was not pre-planned. "I swear to God, they do not know that I was going to do this!" she said. Upon seeing how nervous they seemed, the Brit joked, "Oh come on, you can't put it online…and not think I'm going to tell you to come up."
Below, watch the impromptu concert performance and the original medley that made Adele — the woman who makes us all cry — shed a few tears herself.
