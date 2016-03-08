This Gabby Douglas Balance Beam Routine Will Leave You Speechless

The Rio Summer Olympics are almost upon us. Consider this routine from Gabby Douglas their opening salvo.
The 20-year-old gymnast continued the trend of viral gymnastics performances started by Sophina DeJesus’ now-iconic hip-hop-inspired floor routine. Douglas may not have hit the quan but she hit the beam and dropped a flawless routine like it was hot. Her performance came as part of an effort that won the American Cup this weekend in Newark, New Jersey.
Douglas will be returning to the Olympics with Aly Reisman as the only two remaining members of the Fierce Five that dominated the London games. Douglas will be looking to repeat as all-around gold medalist. If she does, she'll be the first woman to do so since Věra Čáslavská in 1968.
“From the bottom of my heart, I really believe that I can achieve more,” Douglas told USA Today. “And it’s just not for the wrong intentions. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m back. I’m serious.’ I feel like gradually and the more and more I keep proving that, I really hope that people believe it.”
This balance beam routine shows her not coming to compete, but coming to win.
VIDEO: Gabby Douglas wins her first AT&T American Cup title with this nearly flawless routine on the balance beam. #ATTAC2016Posted by USA Gymnastics on Saturday, March 5, 2016
VIDEO: Gabby Douglas vaults to the lead at the 2016 AT&T American Cup. #ATTAC2016 Watch live on NBC!Posted by USA Gymnastics on Saturday, March 5, 2016
