This summer, Carole King will play her iconic album "Tapestry" live in its entirety for the first time ever, and she's chosen to do it in London. The legendary singer-songwriter began her career writing hits including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and "The Loco-Motion" for other artists before becoming a major star in her own right with 1971's "Tapestry", which sold over 25 million copies worldwide and featured the classic singles "It's Too Late" and "You've Got a Friend".



She'll perform all her best-loved songs at Barclaycard's British Summer Time gig in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, the 3rd of July. Though a stage show featuring her songs, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, has been playing in London's West End since February 2015, this will be the first time since 1989 that King has performed in the UK.



Joining her on the bill on the 3rd of July will be The Eagles' Don Henley and her singer-songwriter daughter Louise Goffin. "I want to begin by thanking Londoners for making "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" so successful," King said in a press release. "And now I'm coming to London and can't wait to perform "Tapestry" from beginning to end for the first time ever! How perfect to be doing that in the heart of one of my favourite cities."



Tickets for this very special-sounding show go on sale at 9am this Friday, the 11th of March.

