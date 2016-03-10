Need to know the next big name in fashion? Well Superga, the internationally-adored Italian trainer brand is consistently at the fore of collaborating with rising style stars on the cusp of global acclaim. Their list of previous collaborators and campaign stars reads like a who's who of fashion including Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse, Leandra Medine, Giles Deacon, Jack Guinness, Binx Walton and now Australian actress and model Abbey Lee.
We're big fans of the Mad Max star's two-parts-grungy, one-part-bohemian-with-a-tiny-twist-of-laid-back-Oz dress sense, so we're looking forward to her spin on Superga for AW16, but until then the just-released images have certainly whet our appetite. "Abbey Lee is very talented and a true creative. She has ruled the catwalks for years and is loved by everyone in fashion, now she’s the rising star of the film industry," the Superga team told us. "Her unique and relaxed style is something we cherish and she’s shown us again how talented and passionate she is when she got involved in the creative process. We always look for the most talented and promising names to work with, she really is that and more.”
With an action-packed upcoming movie schedule, we stole a few minutes with the model-turned-actress to talk footwear, film and fashion.
You’ve been largely absent from the catwalks of late, focusing on your acting career with Mad Max: Fury Road, Gods of Egypt and Ruben Guthrie. What drew you to Superga?
Superga allow creative freedom which included selecting the team I worked with and this interest in my input was hugely attractive for me because it’s something I've never done before.
How would you describe your style? What are your go-to pieces and how do you incorporate Superga into your daily look?
My style changes a lot but for the most part I've always had quite a boyish spin on how I dress which is largely related to comfort. It makes Superga a perfect shoe for me.
Have you always been a trainer girl or do you feel equally as happy in heels?
I like to wear heels when I need to feel strong and sexy – it’s pretty much exclusive to my work. Personally I never wear heels, only boots or trainers or slides.
Can you tell us about the creative process of working with Superga? Has it piqued your design interest at all?
Superga is so respectful of the creative process. They allow freedom and pretty much complete control so I really enjoyed it.
What’s next for you in 2016 and beyond?
2016 will just be focused on film. I have spent the first few months auditioning heavily and have a project I start filming in May.
Follow Abbey on Instagram @abbeylee
For more information visit www.superga.co.uk
