Need to know the next big name in fashion? Well Superga, the internationally-adored Italian trainer brand is consistently at the fore of collaborating with rising style stars on the cusp of global acclaim. Their list of previous collaborators and campaign stars reads like a who's who of fashion including Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse, Leandra Medine, Giles Deacon, Jack Guinness, Binx Walton and now Australian actress and model Abbey Lee.



We're big fans of the Mad Max star's two-parts-grungy, one-part-bohemian-with-a-tiny-twist-of-laid-back-Oz dress sense, so we're looking forward to her spin on Superga for AW16, but until then the just-released images have certainly whet our appetite. "Abbey Lee is very talented and a true creative. She has ruled the catwalks for years and is loved by everyone in fashion, now she’s the rising star of the film industry," the Superga team told us. "Her unique and relaxed style is something we cherish and she’s shown us again how talented and passionate she is when she got involved in the creative process. We always look for the most talented and promising names to work with, she really is that and more.”



With an action-packed upcoming movie schedule, we stole a few minutes with the model-turned-actress to talk footwear, film and fashion.