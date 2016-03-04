Kendrick Lamar has pulled a Beyoncé this morning by releasing a new album without any prior warning. It's called untitled unmastered. and features eight tracks whose titles appear to log when they recorded, ranging from "untitled 03 | 05.28.2013" to "untitled 07 l 2014 - 2016". It seems likely that many of the tracks may have been originally intended for the rapper's last album, 2015's highly acclaimed To Pimp a Butterfly. "I got a chamber of material from the album that I was in love [with] where sample clearances or something as simple as a deadline kept it off the album," Lamar said last month. Two of the tracks will be familiar to fans as Lamar performed "untitled 03" during a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's chat show and "untitled 02" when he guested on Jimmy Fallon's show. Meanwhile, "untitled 06" features vocals from CeeLo Green and "untitled 07" was apparently produced by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz' five-year-old son, Egypt. "This is the best Dad moment everrrrr!!! Congrats to my son Egypt for producing his 1st track on this amazing Kendrick Album," Swizz Beatz wrote on Instagram shortly after the album dropped.
untitled unmastered. is available now on all the usual platforms including iTunes and Spotify.
