Update: Rihanna's (very) luxe denim collaboration with Manolo Blahnik hits stores today. The high-end, extremely Bad Gal-apropos styles start at $895 (£630); the array of blue-hued stilettos are available online. As for how to style the statement pieces (namely,these crotch-grazing, thigh-high boots), here's some inspiration from RiRi.
This story was originally published on March 3, 2016.
If you're a fan of any of the following, get ready to flip out slightly: Rihanna (and the henna-esque tattoos covering her hands), Manolo Blahnik (and his shoes), and denim. RiRi has paired up with Blahnik on on a limited-edition collection, entitled Denim Desserts, that's comprised of six shoe styles.
The half-dozen styles, priced from $895 (£630) to $3,995 (£2,800), feature ample denim, as the name entails, plus a healthy sprinkling of sequins and plenty of embroidery. The capsule collection will be available on May 5, solely at Blahnik's boutiques in NYC, Hong Kong, and London.
“The day I see a woman in the street wearing my shoes...I am sorry for that woman, because I’m going to literally run after her, shouting, ‘Stop! Selfie! Who are you? Where did you get them?’" Rihanna said in a statement. "I’m going to have a moment!” (She's talking about her designs with Blahnik, but she's probably already having those on-the-street encounters for her Fenty x Puma trainers that recently dropped.)
This definitely explains why Rihanna has a cameo in the forthcoming Blahnik documentary. Rihanna is a well-documented Blahnik acolyte (she's particularly faithful to a specific style, even), so the pair-up makes a lot of sense. However, she might be taking a breather from her go-to Chaos heel (which looks a lot like the Rih-Vi's style, shown above) for a bit. Apparently, Rihanna's favorite style — by a long shot — is the 9-to-5 Boot.
“Those boots are dangerous! If you’re trying to get back home to your bed, don’t wear them boots!" she said of the style in a press release. "You will get kidnapped in those boots, those boots are trouble.”
As of now, Denim Desserts is a one-off capsule collection for spring 2016. So if you're a hardcore RiRi adorer (and have a few quid around lying around), definitely make sure you'll be in NYC, Hong Kong, or London come May 5.
