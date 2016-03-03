Since The Sun reported over the weekend that Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and One Direction's Liam Payne are "secret lovers", the internet's many purveyors of celebrity gossip have been clamouring for more information. When a picture of a couple resembling the pair doing a midnight shop at Tesco in Guildford appeared online, some people even analysed the contents of their trolley for evidence – "Would Cheryl and Liam really be buying full-fat milk? Maybe he's trying to bulk up before he launches his solo career"? *Sigh*
Cheryl and Liam have yet to make anything official, but she at least appears to be having fun with the situation. Last night, the singer posted a photo on Instagram showing her standing in front of Liam and two other guys, accompanied by the teasing caption: "My mystery man line up #whosthemysteryman #whoisit #whosworthit."
Cheryl also seems to have referenced the many rumours swirling about her and Liam on Twitter, posting yesterday: "Number 1 Tip..! Always collect ALL your information and facts before forming an opinion!" Quite right too – and let's try to avoid completely the term "cougar" and any implicitly sexist discussions of their so-called "age gap romance" (eugh).
Cheryl and Liam have yet to make anything official, but she at least appears to be having fun with the situation. Last night, the singer posted a photo on Instagram showing her standing in front of Liam and two other guys, accompanied by the teasing caption: "My mystery man line up #whosthemysteryman #whoisit #whosworthit."
Cheryl also seems to have referenced the many rumours swirling about her and Liam on Twitter, posting yesterday: "Number 1 Tip..! Always collect ALL your information and facts before forming an opinion!" Quite right too – and let's try to avoid completely the term "cougar" and any implicitly sexist discussions of their so-called "age gap romance" (eugh).
Advertisement