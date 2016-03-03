Since The Sun reported over the weekend that Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and One Direction's Liam Payne are "secret lovers", the internet's many purveyors of celebrity gossip have been clamouring for more information. When a picture of a couple resembling the pair doing a midnight shop at Tesco in Guildford appeared online, some people even analysed the contents of their trolley for evidence – "Would Cheryl and Liam really be buying full-fat milk? Maybe he's trying to bulk up before he launches his solo career"? *Sigh*



Cheryl and Liam have yet to make anything official, but she at least appears to be having fun with the situation. Last night, the singer posted a photo on Instagram showing her standing in front of Liam and two other guys, accompanied by the teasing caption: "My mystery man line up #whosthemysteryman #whoisit #whosworthit."



Cheryl also seems to have referenced the many rumours swirling about her and Liam on Twitter, posting yesterday: "Number 1 Tip..! Always collect ALL your information and facts before forming an opinion!" Quite right too – and let's try to avoid completely the term "cougar" and any implicitly sexist discussions of their so-called "age gap romance" (eugh).