Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan has been dressing people in films for over 35 years, but in recent weeks her own wardrobe choices have thrust her into the spotlight. First Stephen Fry called her a "bag lady" at the BAFTAs, and quit Twitter after being criticised for his affectionate jibe, then her unconventional Oscars outfit was called into question. A Vine showing several male attendees failing to applaud as Beavan collected her Best Costume Design prize for Mad Max: Fury Road has since gone viral.
Now Beavan has explained her decision to wear a customised M&S motorcycle jacket, trousers and boots to the awards ceremony instead of the traditional gown. Pointing out that the Academy doesn't enforce a strict dress code, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am British with a slightly rebellious character; I always have been. But, actually, in truth, you've seen me. I’m short, I'm fat. I really would look ridiculous in a gown. What I was actually wearing at the Oscars was sort of an homage to Mad Max – a kind of biker outfit. I thought, 'If I can't beat them, or if I can't sort of join them, then why not try doing something a little bit fun?'" She also responded graciously to the Vine, saying, "I don't mind in the least if they didn't clap," before admitting that she didn't applaud throughout the ceremony because "your hands get tired."
Though Beavan said the reaction to her fiercely unique outfits has been "slightly frightening", we reckon she's handled the fuss with a cool head and loads of self-assurance. Now shall we let her get back to her Oscar-winning day job?
