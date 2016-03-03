Foo Fighters Have A New Lead Singer (Kind Of)

Following Dave Grohl’s solo Oscars performance, there were rumours that “in memoriam” might also apply to Foo Fighters. Further fuelling that speculation was an article in Page Six detailing tension between Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins. The gist of the story was: Grohl is readying himself for a solo career post-Fighters and that the band’s hiatus was cover for a more permanent schism.
Speculation reached a fever pitch when the band announced that they would be announcing important band news. (We know, an announcement of an announcement. Bear with us.)
That news dropped tonight, and it’s nothing short of amazing. In a seven-minute video starring the band, their management, and a couple of '90s stars, the band lampooned those that said their end was near. Dave Grohl’s rockstar meltdown is pitch-perfect in its arrogant mediocrity. We don’t want to spoil anything, so watch until the end, because it gets very dark before the amazing nostalgic dawn.
