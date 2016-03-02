We've already had McBusted, the pop supergroup uniting members of McFly and Busted, and now a couple of '90s boyband survivors are joining forces. Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden have announced they will be touring as "Boyzlife" later this year, playing 12 intimate gigs at Hilton hotels across the UK in October. Though it's a stretch to call the duo a supergroup at the moment, McFadden reckons this tour could lead to something bigger. "We all had a chat, the lads. We said it would be amazing. Not even just performing together, but can you imagine the craic? Nine of us Irish lads on a tour bus together, going round the world together. It would be absolute carnage," he told The Sun. "We all get on so well so you never know. We would have so much fun on tour. We could end up adding more people to the next one. Right now this is about me and Keith but the door is always open." Whatever you think of their music, there's no denying Boyzlife will deliver a hits-filled show – the two groups have racked up an astonishing 19 UK number ones between them.
Tour dates on Twitter:
Tour dates on Twitter:
Tickets are now on pre-sale. Enter HILTON when purchasing your tickets here: https://t.co/nY12uKKuW0 #BoyzLife pic.twitter.com/9wvilWc8If— Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) March 2, 2016
Advertisement