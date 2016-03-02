According to Irish folklore, every four years, on 29th February or "Leap Day", women are 'allowed' (oh, we know) to pop the question. Adele's world tour began in Belfast this Monday, or "Leap Day" 2016, and the singer had a bit of fun with this antiquated tradition. A fan in the audience named Hayley had proposed to her boyfriend Neil shortly before the show, and he was mulling things over while Adele performed hits including "Hello" and "Skyfall". Then the singer decided to give him a nudge in the right direction. After bringing Hayley on stage, Adele told her cautious would be fiancé: "You've got to say yes, Neil. You need to say yes, bruv." She then got the 11,000 strong crowd to chant "Come on Neil!" in unison, which finally prompted him to say yes. Hayley told MailOnline after the gig that Adele had already played a significant role in their relationship, saying: "It's funny because we actually broke up for a while, but we got back together after I sent him a link to Adele's song 'Someone Like You'. I had seen it on the Brits and it made me think of him. Adele was a big part of us getting back together. She has really written the words to our story."
