Britney baby one more time! @britneyspears is back for #V100. Link in bio to see the 3 covers & pre-order the issue, out March 8. Covers by @Mariotestino Fashion @Robbiespencer Hair @Oribe Makeup @thevalgarland. #workbitch

A video posted by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Mar 1, 2016 at 6:33am PST