Lena Dunham has accepted an apology from the Spanish magazine Tentaciones, which used a picture of her on its cover that she felt did not correctly portray her body.Dunham explained in an Instagram post that she doesn't blame the magazine, but rather society as a whole for even allowing such an edited picture of her be circulated around and used on magazine covers. "I understand that a whole bunch of people approved this photo before it got to you — and why wouldn't they? I look great. But it's a weird feeling to see a photo and not know if it's your own body anymore (and I'm pretty sure that will never be my thigh width but I honestly can't tell what's been slimmed and what hasn't). I'm not blaming anyone (y'know, except society at large)" she wrote.The Girls star goes on to call the publication a "cool Spanish magazine" and accept the offer of a subscription. Dunham wants to continue the discussion around women's body issues, but without using the magazine as a scapegoat for a much larger problem.Here is her caption in full:"Hey Tentaciones — thank you for sending the uncropped image (note to the confused: not unretouched, uncropped!) and for being so good natured about my request for accuracy. I understand that a whole bunch of people approved this photo before it got to you — and why wouldn't they? I look great. But it's a weird feeling to see a photo and not know if it's your own body anymore (and I'm pretty sure that will never be my thigh width but I honestly can't tell what's been slimmed and what hasn't.) I'm not blaming anyone (y'know, except society at large.) I have a long and complicated history with retouching. I wanna live in this wild world and play the game and get my work seen, and I also want to be honest about who I am and what I stand for. Maybe it's turning 30. Maybe it's seeing my candidate of choice get bashed as much for having a normal woman's body as she is for her policies. Maybe it's getting sick and realizing ALL that matters is that this body work, not that it be milky white and slim. But I want something different now. Thanks for helping me figure that out and sorry to make you the problem, you cool Spanish magazine you. Time to get to the bottom of this in a bigger way. Time to walk the talk. With endless love, Lena PS I'd love the Tentaciones subscription I was offered!"