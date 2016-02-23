Britney Spears' Sexy Impromptu Music Video Is Worth The Watch

If at any point today you thought to yourself, I wonder if Britney Spears will post an impromptu music video of her dancing in lingerie, then you're about to get your answer. And that answer would be yes.
Indeed, today is the day that Britney felt a stirring moment of nostalgia and decided to throw it all the way back to "Breathe On Me" from her 2003 album, In The Zone. And boy, did she put in work.
In a couple dimly lit Instagram videos where Spears is barely clothed, she reminds us that she can still kill it, hip gyrations and all.
"Girls just wanna have fun 😉 Never released a video for this song... so decided to do a little tease on Instagram instead… enjoy!!" she captioned the first video.
In the second clip, she does a provocative hand gesture to the lyrics. Okay, okay. We see you, Brit.
It also seems that she is sporting some pretty recently added ink on her legs and torso. That whole, "It's Britney, Bitch" persona is back in full stride.
